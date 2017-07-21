Motorist suffers burns after car fire in Brandon

A man suffered burns to his face and arm after a car fire in Brandon this morning (Friday, July 21).

A fire engine from Rugby was sent to Station Road after reports of a car on fire near the railway bridge at around 10am.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the car, which was well alight.

The owner of the car, a man in his 20s, sustained superficial burns to his arms and face, which were treated by paramedics but he did not need to go to hospital.

Fire crews left at about 10.50am.