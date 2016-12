Both sides of the M1 have been closed this afternoon (Tuesday) after an accident involving two lorries.

Motorists are being told to avoid the area between junctions 20 (Lutterworth) and 21 (Leicester).

Huge tailbacks have been building up since the collision on the southbound stretch at about 12.35pm

Both lanes were closed to allow the air ambulance to land.

Highways England said it expects the motorway to reopen between 3.45-4pm.