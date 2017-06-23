Movie magic as Dunchurch enjoys baking-hot fete

The traditional procession route had to be curtailed but everything else which makes Dunchurch Fete a great event combined for another memorable Saturday afternoon.
The shortened procession still attracted a great turnout with many people dressing up for the Let’s Go to the Movies theme.
Dunchurch Festival Group chair Rob Collings said: “All who attended this year had a blistering (I hope not literally) good time while helping to raise a good deal of money to go towards local charities.
“The parade was well supported this year despite being cut short by the authorities. The floats and costumes were so colourful and plentiful with a good turnout by people supporting us on the roadside.
“The fete was opened by the new Dunchurch Vicar, the Rev Patricia Townsend. and the Stig who both gave out the prizes for the fancy dress.”