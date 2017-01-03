MP backs stop smoking support

MP Mark Pawsey is highlighting the importance of NHS Stop Smoking Services for those looking to quit smoking this month.

He joined a number of other parliamentarians for a meeting with representatives from the NHS and drug company Pfizer, which organised the event, to talk about the opportunities available to those trying to quit.

Mr Pawsey said: “Many people at the New Year look to try and give up smoking. It is estimated smoking may have cost Warwickshire £123 million in 2014. One of the best resources for those who want to quit are local Stop Smoking Services, available through the NHS and their local GP.

“These services offer support tailored to the needs of the individual and the evidence shows that those who seek this support are four times more likely to successfully quit than those who go it alone.”