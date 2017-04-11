MP pulls a pint to celebrate Wolston pub’s makeover

The new landlords of a Wolston pub were joined by the MP to celebrate its recent makeover, made possible thanks to a £136,000 investment.

The Rose and Crown was given a facelift to improve its appearance and create a more attractive first impression for customers.

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey pulls a pint at the Rose and Crown with new publican Paige Brennan. Photo courtesy of the MP NNL-171104-153809001

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey was impressed by the Main Street public house’s refurbishments after a visit on March 24.

“It’s fantastic to see this great local pub restored to its rightful place at the heart of the community and I was happy to raise a glass to its future success.

“I hope locals and visitors also enjoy the warm hospitality I received at the Rose and Crown.”

New flooring, furniture, fixtures and fittings refreshed the interior and the kitchen and toilet facilities have been upgraded.

Outside, the Rose and Crown has been repainted and signage cleaned, the beer garden has been tidied up and a new smoking shelter with heaters and lighting installed.

Mr Pawsey was welcomed by the new publicans Adam Drage and Paige Brennan.

The Rose and Crown is the second pub they have run together and before that, they built up a wealth of experience working in the hospitality sector.

“Local pubs such as the Rose and Crown are great hubs for our towns and villages both in Rugby and across the country.

“I was particularly interested to find out about the wide range of entertainment that Adam and Paige have planned, including showing sporting fixtures and hosting live local bands.”

The pub’s owners, Punch Taverns, pumped thousands into the local to give it the facelift for the new tenants.

“This is an exciting time for us as we take on a new challenge,” Mr Drage added.

“We can see great potential in The Rose and Crown and can’t wait to stamp our mark on it.

“During the day, we are primarily food-focused but in the evening the emphasis is more on socialising with family and friends, enjoying a drink and entertainment.

“We’ve received a warm welcome from the regulars and are looking forward to getting to know them better and welcoming new customers to the pub.”