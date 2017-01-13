MP visits Macmillan centre

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey has learned more about the financial impact a diagnosis can have and the issues people face after cancer after he visited the Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Centre at University Hospital in Coventry.

Mark spoke with staff about issues people face when they are diagnosed and how important it is they forawrd to the future with confidence..

He said: “The work done by Macmillan Cancer Support is really inspiring and I am always proud to support them, including through hosting the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning in my constituency office which last year raised over £122 for the charity. It was great to have the opportunity to see Macmillan’s staff in action.”