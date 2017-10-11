Multiple fire crews sent fire in Rugby after fears of people trapped in building

Multiple fire crews were sent to a builder’s yard in Rugby yesterday (Tuesday) after fears of people were trapped in a building affected by a fire.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service received two emergency calls at around 9.30pm reporting that a car was on fire in a builder’s yard adjacent to housed on Temple Street.

One fire crew from Rugby was initially sent to the scene.

On arrival they request two more fire crews as there were fears that people could be trapped in a building in the yard that was being affected by the fire.

It was quickly determined that there were no persons trapped and all persons were quickly accounted for.

The firefighters used main jets to extinguish the fire.