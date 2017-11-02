Mum and daugher put on hiking boots for Macmillan

A mother and daughter from Hillmorton put on their hiking boots to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Care.

Pauline and Sharon Gibson completed a 26.9 mile mighty hike through the Peak District from Ashbourne to Buxton.

They put in a lot of training for the challenge, around three to five times a week.

Helen said: “Macmillan is a cause very close to our hearts because my Dad Terry was diagnosed with cancer three years ago.”

Terry went into remission in January last year.

“In December 2016 the cancer had returned appearing on his lung,” Helen added.

“We’ve just found out he’s back into remission. The Macmillan staff over the phone and at UHCW have been amazing throughout and couldn’t thank them and all the doctors and nurses enough for everything they do.”

Helen also lost her Grandad Harry Woodall to the disease in 2013.

She said: “I said I’d try and do a charitable event each year.

“So far I’ve participated in an abseil for the air ambulance, a skydive for Cancer Research UK and we held a Road to Recovery party for Coventry’s Arden Centre last year when my Dad went into remission.”

She added: “The walk was amazing, but it was hard between the morning rest and lunch breaks as it was a rocky path then.

“Nothing could prepare us for all the styles, but knowing w were raising money kept Mum and I going.”