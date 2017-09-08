Music and dance craze hits Rugby thanks to Aspire in Arts

Music and dance workshops are a big hit with young people in Rugby.

Aspire in Arts delivers music and street dance workshops at Hill Street Youth Centre.

The sessions run on Thursdays from 4pm - 6pm and are funded by the National Foundation for Youth Music, with additional support from Warwickshire Race Equality Partnership (WREP) and Rugby Borough Council.

Kirsty Lowrie, director and youth worker at Aspired in Arts, said: “Young people have the opportunity to take part in a variety of music and music related workshops which will be supported by music leaders, youth workers and a street dance tutor.

“Workshops will consist of singing, songwriting, music production, recording, instrumentation, making music videos, street dance and live performances. Young people will also have the opportunity to gain a national qualification by achieving an Arts Award.

Kirsty said the project has been going since February and has been a huge success.

“We have some amazingly, talented young people attending,” she said.

“We had our first performance in July and we are now working towards our next show which will be on Sunday, December 10, at the Benn Hall in Rugby.

“This is a great opportunity for young people to showcase their skills, even if they have never performed before, it doesn’t matter.

“If you have a love for music and/or dance, at whatever level, the project is open to anyone aged 11-25.”

For more information on the Aspire In Arts workshops contact: info@aspireinarts.org, 07885 276691, www.facebook.com/aspirinarts