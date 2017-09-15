Music quiz will help Rugby Myton Hospice

Music-lovers can test their knowledge and raise money for Rugby Myton Hospice at the charity’s annual pop quiz.

Rugby Pop Quiz is being presented by Rugby Myton Hospice Support Group on Thursday, October 5.

Quiz-goers are invited to enter teams for the event, being held at the Benn Hall in Rugby, from 7.30pm.

Compiled and presented by respected quizmaster Dave Twynholm, the annual test of pop music knowledge raises funds for Rugby Myton Day Hospice.

Dave said: “This great event has been running for many years and is always very popular with both lovers of music and supporters of Myton Hospice.

“Attending any fundraising event for Rugby Myton Hospice is an excellent way to give support to this most worthwhile local cause. Over the years, teams not only come to test their musical knowledge but also to raise vital funds.

“I can guarantee an evening of great music that will entertain and hopefully bring back memories as we travel through six decades of popular music.

He said this year there are some fantastic cash prizes up for grabs all kindly sponsored by One Stop on Frobisher Road, Bilton and Lower Hillmorton Road, Rugby.”

First prize is £100; second prize is £60 and third prize is £40 2nd Prize – £60.

The lucky number prize of £50 has once again been sponsored by Joto Hobbies in Lawrence Sheriff Street, Rugby.

Entry is £30 per team (of up to six people) with all proceeds go to Rugby Day Hospice.

“Even if you are not a popmaster, by entering a team you are supporting a most worthwhile localcause and guaranteed a fantastic evening crammed full of great music.

For more information contact the Community Team on 01926 838 892. Full details are available at www.mytonhospice.org/our-events/event/rugby-pop-quiz