New boat lets disabled anglers fish on Draycote Water

A new wheelchair-accessible boat allowing disabled anglers onto Draycote Water was launched today (Wednesday, April 11).

The Coulam 16 Wheelyboat was bought thanks to a fundraising campaign by Draycote Fly-Fishers Association, led by Ifor Jones, which cost £9,200.

The Wheelyboat Trust director Andy Beadsley said: “Angling is an activity that most disabled people can participate in very successfully given the right access and equipment.

“Our Wheelyboats overcome all the difficulties of accessing waters like Draycote and we are delighted that Ifor and his team have become the latest fishery to operate a Wheelyboat.”

Wheelchair users board the boat via a ramp from a pontoon onto a hydraulic platform that lowers to floor level.

Removable handrails around the platform help keep the angler secure and simplify boarding and disembarking.