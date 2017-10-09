New CCTV images released in connection with Rugby assault

New CCTV images have been released of a man detectives would like to speak to as they continue to investigate the assault of a man in his 60s in Rugby.

The incident happened on Castle Street around 6.55pm on Friday July 14, when the man is reported to have been hit in the head by an unknown attacker.

The victim was treated in hospital for a cut to his head and was later discharged.

The suspect is believed to have run off in the direction of Albert Street, before turning right onto James Street.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured as he is believed to have been in the area at the time and may have important information that could help with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 389 of July 14. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org