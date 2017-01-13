New choir for children

Young people looking for an exciting and fun new hobby are invited to join a new children’s choir in Rugby.

Keen to enrich the important role music plays in the church, St Andrew’s Church have introduced a music outreach worker for children and young people.

Jo Foote, a piano and singing teacher who has enjoyed an active presence on the local music scene for over a decade, is taking on the role following her successful collaborations with St. Andrew’s and local schools at the Rugby Festival of Culture.

The mixed-age choir will be open to boys and girls aged six and above.

Rehearsals will take place every Wednesday 4pm-4.45pm starting January 25, with parents/minders welcome to stay and even join in.

Jo said: “This is a great opportunity for kids to have fun.

“Singing in a choir is special and it has multiple benefits for education, physical and mental health, as well as listening and teamwork skills.

“I would encourage any child that enjoys singing to come along and make new friends.”

Jo will also be looking to complement the existing church choir with a new junior choir. Workshops and events are also planned in the school holidays.

For younger children, a toddler/ pre-school music and singing group - “Songs And Stories”, run by Jo and Wendy Coleman (children and families worker at St. Andrew’s) will be starting on Wednesday, February 1, 10am-11.15am.

For more information contact Jo by email on: musicwithkids@rugbychurch.org