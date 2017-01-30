New music sessions for young people

A unique music project for young people is being launched in Rugby.

Musician Kirsty Lowrie is the driving force behind Beats, Bars and Banter, with taster sessions starting on Thursday for people aged 11-25.

Young musicians perform to the public.

The Aspire in Arts scheme will run from 4pm - 6pm at Hill Street Youth Club, Hill Street, then every Thursday. Admission is 50p.

A team of youth leaders and music leaders will encourage singing and songwriting, music videos and gaining an Arts Award qualification.

For more information email info@aspireinarts.org, telephone 0788 5276691.

Kirsty said: “It’s an amazing opportunity for young people in Rugby.

“The project will enable them to use music to express themselves, gain new skills and increase their confidence.”