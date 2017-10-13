New nightclub set to open in Rugby

A new nightclub is set to open in Rugby town centre later this month.

The club, Zinc, opens on Friday October 27 and sits on High Street in the former site of Boutique & The Beach - which has been providing late night entertainment for almost five years.

General manager Steve Barr said: “We felt it was time for a change - Boutique had become tired and slightly old fashioned. We felt our loyal customers deserved more.”

The venue has several new features - including new art, lighting, sound, refurbished toilets and more bookable VIP booths.

Mr Barr said: “There’s more than that – much more in fact, but I don’t want to give away too much as I don’t want to spoil the surprise.”

Zinc will be the main room, playing dance, RnB, house and commercial clubbing tracks.

Mr Barr said: “They’ll still be a second room and this will be dedicated to party anthems and pop classics.

"We’re calling it 'fever' which is a return to where we started nearly eight years ago. This fever will be much more up to date, though.”

The opening on Friday, October 27, will be followed by a Halloween special on Saturday October 28.

Doors open at 10pm.

For booth booking or general enquiries, email info@zincrugby.com or call 01788 537923.