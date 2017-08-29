New shop in Rugby will help animals

A new shop has opened at the former premises of Vanilla in Rugby.

The grand opening of Pawprints Dog Rescue, at 16 Albert Street, will take place on September 12 at 10.30am.

Anita Twigger, of Rugby Pawprints, has project managed the move with colleague Trisha Shaw.

“Very sadly, just as we were about to open, Trisha was diagnosed with cancer and although her treatment has been gruelling with chemotherapy, she is still spending as much time as possible at the shop along with our amazing team of volunteers to whom we are forever grateful.

“With this major setback in Trisha’s life, we honestly didn’t think we would be able to open, but thanks to a dedicated team, we have finally managed to do this.”

Anita said the joy of opening this shop is twofold for me personally.

“As well as providing additionally funding for our charity and a signpost to our rescue, I used to visit Vanilla a great deal and loved the ambience of the shop and its heritage.”

The official opening ceremony, conducted by the Rugby Mayor, is to thank the team for their ongoing assistance.

“It’s also to thank the people who have helped make the charity a success,” added Anita.

“We will be offering refreshments throughout the day and holding a flash clothes sale including womenswear, menswear and children’s wear.

She said there’s many good quality items for sale.

“There’s stunning china, bric-a-brac, furniture, books, DVD/CDs and are all excellent quality, donated goods,” she said,

“We hope the people of Rugby help support our venture providing much needed, additional funds towards the vital rescue of abandoned and unwanted dogs.”

Donations of quality items of stock can be dropped off at the shop during open hours, or collection of larger or bulk items.