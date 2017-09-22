New stores coming to Elliott's Field

Retail shopping park Elliott's Field is undergoing an expansion, with several new stores to begin trading by October.

The stores to be opening in the development, called Elliott's Field Phase 2, will include Dwell, DFS, Furniture village, Oak furniture land, Tapi Carpets and Floors, Halfords, Carpetright and Starbucks.

Two units on the site, immediately west of the existing Elliott's Field area, are yet to have a confirmed retailer moving in.