New street pastors for Rugby

A new group of street pastors – volunteers who provide practical help to people on the streets of Rugby on Friday and Saturdays – have been commissioned during a special service at Rugby Baptist Church.

The six street pastors were celebrating having completed the majority of their Ascension Trust training sessions, about 50 hours in all.

Pete Hickey, Rugby Street Pastors co-ordinator, said the purpose of street pastors is to provide a Christian presence on the streets in order to care, listen and provide practical help to people in need of assistance who have usually been in pubs and clubs.

Street pastor teams patrol Rugby town centre on Friday and Saturday nights from 10pm until 4am.

Mr Hickey said: “We have 39 street pastors, all unpaid volunteers, making up eight separate teams.”

After the service, the new street pastors, some of the existing street pastors and church leaders were joined by town mayor Belinda Garcia, deputy mayor Tom Mahoney, deputy police and crime commissioner Robert Tromans, Cllr Chris Cade, Matthew Deaves, Sgt Dave Valente, Stuart Powell, PC Charlie Young and Rev Michael Bochenski plus families and friends, for a celebration tea.

Jan Schut, one of the newly commissioned street pastors, said: “I really enjoyed the service and the fellowship. It was good to see so many friends of my church at the commissioning. They enjoyed the occasion.

“It was good to hear from the police and the mayor about the major role the street pastors play during Friday and Saturday evenings.”