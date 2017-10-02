New wheels for Rugby’s Quest Academy

Rugby pupils at Quest Academy were given a new minibus this week donated by The Lord’s Taverners and made possible by charity MacIntyre.

The new 16-seat minibus will enable Quest’s pupils to participate in a wide range of community based learning opportunities including horse riding and local leisure facilities.

Principal of Quest Academy, Nicola Wells said: “We are very grateful to the Lord’s Taverners for this generous contribution. As we begin a new journey for these young people and their families, having this minibus will be a great help to us.

“We will be using the minibus regularly to enhance the experiences that the pupils receive.”