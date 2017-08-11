New Zealand Rotarians to rescue of Rugby couple

A couple who are both Rugby Union fans agreed to put their team differences to one side for the sake of the game.

Rotarian Tony Meeson, from the Rotary Club of Saturday Breakfast supports England and his wife Petra is passionate about Wales.

For the sake of marital harmony and the fact that the opportunity for a British & Lions Tour to New Zealand only takes place every 12 years, they both agreed it was now or never.

They had tried since 2015 to get tickets for the three test matches to no avail, eventually having to rely on the Official Tour for flights and tickets.

The couple contacted their usual travel counselor who said there was no accommodation left in Auckland or Wellington on the match weekends.

Their holiday was at risk, but help was at hand when they contacted the Rotary Club of Auckland and Wellington in the hope their local knowledge could provide a granny flat or spare room.

Rotarian Peter Cornish from Rotary Club of Wellington replied to their plea.

He was brought up in Rugby but had lived in New Zealand.

The coincidence did not stop there as Peter informed them when he visits Rugby he sometimes stays at Brownsover Hall Hotel where the Saturday Breakfast Rotarians meet every Saturday morning. Similarly an offer to host them came from Murray MacDonald from the Rotary Club of Auckland.

As well as the Rugby Lions Tony and Petra toured around the island visiting the geysers of Rotorua, Napier & Tauranga.

Tony said: “We both enjoyed the Rugby matches and staying with Rotarian hosts provided a much richer experience for us to share stories and enjoy fellowship.”