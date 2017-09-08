Newbold music teacer braves Alps to help school

Music teacher Jake Collins completed a gruelling endurance cycle through the Alps to raise money for his school.

For the second year running, Jake tackled the infamous 894km Haute Alps Cycle Route which begins in Nice, France and ends in Geneva, Switzerland.

The seven day route featured 22,000 metreis of uphill climbing while taking in breath-taking views.

Instead of enjoying a relaxing break during the summer holidays, Jake Collins, a music teacher from The Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College, completed a gruelling endurance cycle route through the Alps.

This year Jake has used the gruelling cycle event as an opportunity to raise funds which will go towards a large scale production that will give many students the opportunity to perform on stage at Avon Valley.

He said: “With 22,000 metres of accent over seven days and 894km this year’s edition was by the organiser’s own admission the hardest yet. It was at times quite simply bordering on the insane. However, when you are riding through such awe-inspiring landscapes, going up the same mountains as the professionals in the Tour de France, suddenly it becomes manageable and at times almost enjoyable!

“I’ve received donations exceeding £500 through the crowdfunding page set up in the school’s name on the website Just Giving. The funds which have been kindly donated will directly benefit the students and will be added to the money put forward by the school for this year’s show.”

Alison Davies, Headteacher, said, “Jake’s achievement is very impressive and I am delighted for him as I know he’s done a lot of training. It been nice to see ex-students, parents, and staff donate funds which will go towards making this year’s school show even better for the youngsters involved.”

Give by visiting www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/avonvalleyschool