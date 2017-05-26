Night at Rugby Museum is out of this world!

Visitors to Rugby Art Gallery and Museum enjoyed a night that was out of this world.

A night of intergalactic entertainment was held as part of the Night at Your Museum celebrations last week.

Fun at the museum.

The fun attracted nearly 1,000 visitors who met Astronaut George from the National Space Centre, entered the Star Dome and Journey To Infinity, with Immersive Pictures’ 360˚ cinematic experience taking audiences on an adventure to the edge of the universe.

Stargazers also scanned the skies through telescopes courtesy of the Rugby Astronomy Society and also snap a selfie in front of rocket-themed backdrops.

The team from the National Space Centre entertained with talks and demonstrations throughout the event, including the chance to build a cardboard rocket and launch it.

Nikki Grange, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum’s arts, heritage and visitor services manager, said: “The ‘space’ theme inspired an intergalactic programme of entertainment and activities, from building rockets with the team from the National Space Centre to creating alien costumes.

“Thanks to everyone who came along and helped make it such an out of this world event.”