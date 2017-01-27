Nutwood Chums host reunion

When a group of friends organised a fundraising party in 1986, little did they think they would be re-living it at a reunion 30 years later.

Inspired by the 80s bands currently embarking on revival tours, the Nutwood Chums decided to re-form to celebrate the anniversary.

The column from 1987.

The original event, held at The Peacock in Newbold Road, with entry £1 and music from their own compilation tapes, raised £250 for Rugby’s PHAB club.

Presenting the cheque in the cutting above were: Steve Grimes, George Connor, John Wilson, Nick Shergold, Tim Laycock and Paul Stanley.

Their reunion party in November at the Bull Inn at Clifton where one of their group, Paul Stanley, is the landlord, saw tickets at £5 and digital music - although all pre-1986.

It raised £600 for Rugby’s Hummingbird Centre, which supports anyone affected by cancer.

At least three-quarters of everyone there had attended the first event and many hadn’t seen each other for 30 years.

They plan to organise another event in the summer.