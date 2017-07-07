OAP assaulted during robbery in Rugby

Detectives from Warwickshire Police are appealing for information following a robbery at a commercial property in whch a 70-year-old man was assaulted in Rugby yesterday ( Thursday July 6).

The incident happened between 3.20pm and 3.40pm, when three unknown men entered the store and approached the victim, a man in his 70s.

The three men are reported to have then assaulted the victim, hitting him across the head and threatening him with what is believed to be a bladed item, before taking an amount of cash.

Two of the men are described as black, around 6ft tall and in their mid-20’s, while the third man is described as having tanned skin or possibly being of mixed race, of a similar age and slightly shorter in height.

Detective Sergeant Steve Flavell of Nuneaton CID said: “I would like to reassure local residents that incidents like this are rare and we are currently following a number of lines of enquiry.

“The victim required treatment for cuts and bruises and was thankfully not more seriously injured, but we are keen to speak to anyone who may have information.

“The three men are believed to have left on foot in the direction of Claremont Road and I ask any witnesses to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 318 of 6 July.”

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org