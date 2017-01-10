PHOTOS: Pub’s barrel of laughs was for a good cause!

This is the oversized beer barrel that regulars at a pub rolled for charity.

Around 150 people gathered at The Chequers pub in Swinford for the barrel of laughs.

Lots of support for barrel pushers. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

They pushed the barrel to the neighbouring village pub - the Cherry Tree at Catthorpe - and back again.

“We don’t know exactly how much we raised yet, but I think about £500” said pub landlord Brian Priest.

Pushing in a relay, the ‘rollers’ did the three mile return trip to Catthorpe and back in around 90 minutes.

With other fund raising events, including a quiz night and a raffle, Brian hopes to raise up to £2,000 for Diabetes UK.

Life on the open road. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The barrel roll echoed the one Brian and pub regulars did 30 years ago, when Brian and his wife Chris first took over The Chequers.

The original roll was between the couple’s old pub, The Shakespeare in Rugby, and The Chequers.

Chris, who died three years ago, suffered from diabetes.

Walkers follow the barrel roll to Catthorpe. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The barrel passes under the new M1 and M6 bridges. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Nearly there. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Last push centre, Brian Priest helps push the barrel through Catthorpe. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Centre, Phil and Sue Cartwright of the Cheerytree pub in Catthorpe with Brian Priest of the Chequers pub in Swinford. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Support...Evie Finch and Grace Mould both 11. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Centre, Emma Priest, Brian Priest and James Priest with some of the children get ready to set off from the Chequers pub in Swinford. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER