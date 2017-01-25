What is the most important ingredient in your full English breakfast?

For many Brits there’s nothing better than a greasy, full English but with so much to include on the plate, what’s your must-have ingredient?

It appears that fans of the fry up rate bacon as being the single most important ingredient with 89 per cent of people surveyed admitting that bacon is key to a good fry up.

Sausage was voted the second most important ingredient with 82 per cent of foodies, followed by toast (73 per cent), beans (71 per cent), fried egg (65 per cent) and hash brown (60 per cent).

The survey also included ingredients fried mushrooms and tomatoes, hash brown and black pudding.

Black pudding was notably the least popular ingredient. Only 24 per cent of women would want black pudding on their breakfast plate, compared to 47 per cent of men.

The research conducted by YouGov examined only what the ideal English breakfast looks like. Scotland, Wales and Ireland all have a variation on the breakfast fry up.

So whether you want a plate full of beans or can’t live without a fried egg, let us know below what your favourite breakfast ingredient is.