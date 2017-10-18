Olympic star to host free swimming class in Rugby

Olympic silver medallist and two-time world 10km open water swimming champion Keri-anne Payne will be hosting a free swimming masterclass at Queens Diamond Jubilee Leisure Centre, Rugby on Sunday October 22.

The class is open to adult swimmers of all abilities and participants will enjoy three hours of exclusive swim coaching, including pool-based practical training and classroom focused theoretical coaching.

Keri Ann will share her Olympic experiences, offer advice on healthy eating, insights into overcoming setbacks and how to achieve your swimming potential. The masterclass is open to adult swimmers of all abilities.

The event is being used to launch leisure operator Better’s new Swim Doctor Programme, which will run at selected Better-operated leisure centres across the country.

Swim Doctor offers a free pool-based personal training for adult swimmers, including a bespoke swimming programme for each swimmer, guidance on technique and strength, regular progress reviews and goal setting.

Ross Payne, Better’s Aquatic Project Manager said: “Figures from Swim England show that activated swimming sessions like those we will be offering through Swim Doctor, encourage positive behavioural change.

"A massive 93 per cent of adults increase the amount they swim as a result of sessions like these.”

Mrs Payne said: “I'm a passionate advocate of swimming for fitness and well being, it's an exciting and rewarding sport that people of any age and any ability can enjoy and should join in with.

“I know there are a huge range of people who take part for many different reasons, whether it’s to get fitter, complete a personal challenge, or work towards a swimming event. I'm hoping we can encourage even more people to get involved and experience the joy of using swimming as a tool for fitness themselves.”

The event will last three hours, consisting of practical (dryside / classroom) elements, plenty of time in the pool (wetside / swimming) elements.

Those attending you will need to bring swimming kit: goggles, trunks or costume, swim cap, towel, water bottle.

Participants are asked to try to arrive at least 15 minutes before the event starts - this will allow organisers to process attendees and start on time.

If you require any other information, email SWIMDOCTOR@GLL.ORG