On their marks for taking on London marathon

Two villagers have been raising money for charity ahead of running the Virgin London Marathon on Sunday.

Stuart Williamson, from Wolston, and Tony Marsella, of Newbold, will be jogging the 26.2 miles around London for different charities.

Tony Marsella, from Newbold, is more used to running muddy obstacle races than marathons. NNL-170418-142448001

Stuart, 39, is supporting Guide Dogs, while Tony is running for the 5th Rugby Newbold Scouts, where he has been a member since the age of eight and a leader for more than 25 years.

Sunday will be Stuart’s first marathon and he has done some shorter races to get him ready, including the Warwick half marathon.

“I’ve watched the London Marathon on TV for years and years and I’ve always wanted to do it. I’m 40 this year so I thought it was about time I got around to doing it,” he said.

Stuart has raised more than £2,000 already for the guide dog charity, with the help of a barn dance in Wolston, which made around £800.

Stuart Williamson, from Wolston, with his pet Labrador Bouncer. He will be running the London marathon for Guide Dogs NNL-170418-142556001

Despite having no personal connection, the town planner, who is married with a young son and step daughter, decided to support Guide Dogs as he is a animal lover.

“I’ve got a Labrador and given its an animal-based charity, it appealed to me.”

While Tony may not be into running on road, he is more accustomed to be covered in mud completing obstacle races.

The Scout leader is doing the marathon to help the group refurbish its 30-year-old headquarters.

Visit cafdonate.cafonline.org/6009#/DonationDetails to donate.

For Stuart, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Stuart-Williamson10.