One dead and three injured after Brinklow Road bin lorry collision

A car driver is dead and three other people have been injured after a collision with a bin lorry on Brinklow Road near Coombe Abbey this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Brinklow Road in Coventry shortly before 11.15am and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered the car driver, a man, still inside his vehicle with serious injuries.

“Unfortunately, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“There were three occupants in the lorry, one of whom was trapped as a result of the collision.

“The man, believed to be in his 20s, was cut free with the help of the fire service.

“He was treated for a serious leg injury and suspected pelvic injury. He was immobilised and alerted in to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire by land ambulance. The air crew travelled with the patient to help continue treatment enroute to the hospital.

“The remaining two patients, a man in his 40s and a man in his 30s, were treated for minor hand and leg injuries respectively.

“They were both transported to the University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire on the second ambulance.”

A spokesperson for Coventry City Council said: "We can confirm that one of our bin lorries was involved in a collision on Brinklow Road earlier today.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the driver of the car at this very sad time.



"Three of our crew members were treated at the scene and have now been taken to hospital for further treatment.

"We would like to thank all of the emergency services for their hard work.

"Families of those involved have been informed and we will make sure our crew have all the support they need now and in the coming weeks.



"We are cooperating fully with the emergency services and our health and safety team attended the scene."