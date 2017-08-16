Opening hours for front counter services at Leamington and Rugby Police Stations are set to be reduced

Warwickshire Police are set to temporarily reduce the opening hours of front counter services at Leamington and Rugby Police Stations.

At present front counter services at both stations are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays and Saturdays.

But as of Friday September 1 the closing times will be at 6.30pm.

There will be no changes to the Sunday and Bank Holiday opening hours of 10am until 4pm.

Chief Inspector Sarah Corteen said: “We are currently reviewing the provision of front counters across the Warwickshire Police force area to make sure we make best use of available resources in meeting the changing needs of our communities.

“There will be some changes to the opening hours at Leamington and Rugby police stations for an interim period while the review is completed.

“A longer-term decision about the provision of front counters will be made and announced in due course.

““I would take this opportunity to remind the public that as well as calling 999 in an emergency, there is a range of methods for them to contact us, including calling 101, the 24/7 contact points we have introduced at stations to connect callers to the police, or via ‘Contact Us’ on our websites.”

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commisioner Philip Seccombe added: “Overall, I want to ensure that the public can access police services easily through a range of contact methods which reflect the changing way we all now increasingly wish to communicate with organisations.

“This will include front counter services, but also improved telephone and online alternatives which can often be more efficient and effective ways of getting the right service at the right time.

“In the meantime, there are additional provisions across the county for people wishing to contact the police through the Warwickshire Direct service, which is provided jointly with Warwickshire County Council.

“In the last 12 months we have doubled the number of locations this is available from and I want to ensure that policing services remain easily accessible in the future.”