Organic product recalled due to salmonella contamination

An organic food retailer has recalled a line of tahini because salmonella has been found in the product.
E E Wholesale’s Equal Exchange Organic Dark Tahini has been found to contain traces of the bug, which can cause fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
The affect product, which comes in a 270g jar, has a Best before end date of April 2019 and Batch code 7097 L4.
No other Equal Exchange products, which are sold in most health shops, are known to be affected.
A company spokesperson said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store where it was bought for a full refund.”