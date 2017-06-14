Paint it black - Rugby warned about rogue traders

Warwickshire Trading Standards has received reports of a door-to-door driveway company operating in the Rugby area that is using underhand and aggressive tactics.

In one incident a resident was charged for having their driveway relaid with fresh tarmac.

However, the trader simply swept up the existing loose stones and then painted the driveway black to give the impression the work had been done.

Trading standards says:

1. Never buy goods or services from unexpected doorstep callers.

2. Make a scam/rogue trader complaint to Trading Standards via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.

3. Follow Warwickshire Trading Standards on Facebook and Twitter

4. Sign up to scam alerts at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/scams

5. Avoid rogue traders. Use Warwickshire Trading Standards’ No Rogue Traders Here approved trader scheme