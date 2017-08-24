People discovered in rear of lorry off A45 near Rugby

Emergency services are on the scene after a group of people were found in the back of a lorry on the A45.

They were called to the petrol station services off the A45 at the B4453 Straight Mile at around 2pm today.

Ambulances, the fire service, police and air ambulance have all been called out to the scene.

Warwickshire Police have said 14 men were found in the back of a lorry, some requiring medical attention. The driver has been arrested.

A spokesman for the force said: “At 2pm today officers were called to Mangrove Service Station on the A45 London Road in Rugby where they found 14 men in the back of an overseas lorry.

“A number of the men required medical attention. Four of them were taken to hospital, their condition is not thought to be life threatening.

“The remaining men have been taken to custody.

“The Border Agency has been informed.

“The driver of the lorry has been arrested on suspicion of people trafficking.

“The A45 is closed westbound between the M45 and the A4071.”

Anyone with any information that could help police with their enquiries can call 101 and quote incident 221 of 24 August 2017. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org