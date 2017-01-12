Petition to save Rugby assembly hall from demolition

A petition has been launched to reinstate the use of a derelict building in Rugby.

The petition ‘Save Our Assembly Hall’ was launched to urge Rugby Borough Council to take on the St Andrew’s Church House on Church Walk.

Herbie Holding, which owns St Andrew’s Church House and the adjoining properties, Marjorie Hume House, and the former Herbert College, was granted planning permission in 2016 to demolish, convert and extend existing buildings and to build 73 extra-care residential units.

David Wolfskehl, who is one of the people behind the petition, said: “St Andrew’s Church House is a modest, former public assembly hall. In what we regard as a disgraceful fashion, the building is shuttered and becoming a target for vandalism instead of being in continued usage by our community.

“Whilst undoubtedly investment would be required, it would be a start to prevent the demolition of this by declaring its status as a social asset and perhaps a compulsory purchase by the council.”

A spokesman for Rugby Borough Council said: “We make significant investments in the town centre, the arts and heritage, and we’re currently implementing our Town Centre Action Plan which has already delivered a new marketing brand for the town centre and the opening of the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

“We have held talks with the landowner of St Andrew’s Church House and intend to carry on working with the landowner in order to ensure the most appropriate use of the site in the future.”

