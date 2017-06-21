PICTURES: Sunny return for Rugby carnival after more than 10 years

Hundreds of people enjoyed the first carnival in Rugby in more than 10 years on Saturday (June 17).

Gymnasts to martial artists put on spectacular displays in the Clock Towers Shopping Centre before continuing the fun in glorious sunshine at Caldecott Park.

DJ Roger British NNL-170619-040250009

Organiser Vendon Wright thanked the numerous sponsors who helped make the carnival happen and is looking forward to next year.

More than 200 people turned out to witness the start of the Rugby carnival returning to Rugby as mayor Belinda Garcia officially opened proceedings.

The DJ kept the music and dancing going all day by playing many entertaining games. The highlight of the day was the limbo dancing which surprised many adults and children on how low they could go.

Different cultures were well represented as African drummers were a sight to behold while Jamaican chefs kept everyone well-fed.

Alannah Marsh and Chris Reilly NNL-170619-040103009

Vendon added that as long as the organising goes to plan, there will be a parade through town at next year’s event.

Drummers played some great beats NNL-170619-040454009

Gary Powell and John Speegus NNL-170619-040150009