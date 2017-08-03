Plans to build new operating theatres at Rugby's hospital announced

A new operating theatre suite could be built at the Hospital of St Cross in Rugby say NHS bosses.

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust say it hopes the proposals will involve the creation of six new state-of-the-art theatres, plus supporting facilities, which will improve the experience for patients. The suite would also increase the number and range of surgical procedures that can be carried out at the hospital in Rugby.

The current theatres at the Hospital of St Cross will need to be replaced in coming years.

In order to secure funding for the proposal the trust has said it is exploring a number of options, including the possibility of an NHS/private partnership with a commercial healthcare organisation.

Partnerships like this are in use elsewhere in the country.

They can take a number of forms, including where the building is constructed, owned and maintained by a private firm or consortium, but staffed and used by the NHS.

The trust says the plans for the proposed development are still at the very early stages. Further discussions will take place with interested parties, NHS Improvement, and representatives from local Rugby groups in the autumn.

Professor Andrew Hardy, chief executive officer at UHCW NHS Trust, said: “As a trust we are committed to the future of the Hospital of St Cross in Rugby. We already have some world-leading consultants at Rugby, who are providing innovative surgery like the meniscal transplant, which can prevent younger patients from needing a knee transplant for 15 to 20 years.

“However, we want to expand the services we provide at the hospital for people across Rugby, Coventry, Warwickshire and beyond.

“This work should enable us to build brand new, world-class operating theatres to improve the care we provide to patients.”