Police appeal after man attempts to assault 15-year-old girl in Rugby park

Police were called to a park on Hillmorton Road in Rugby at around 8.40pm yesterday (Monday August 21) following a report a man had attempted to assault a 15-year-old girl.

The girl was walking through GEC park at around 8.20pm when she was approached by a man believed to be in his 40s.

The man tried to talk to her but the teenage girl continued walking before the man attempted to touch her arm.

The victim was uninjured but left shaken up by the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 391 of August 21.