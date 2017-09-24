Police appeal for help in finding missing 18-year-old from Wolston

Police are appealing to the public for help in finding a missing 18-year-old from Wolston.

Courtney Ford, who is from Wolston near Rugby, was reported missing on Wednesday (September 20) after leaving her home to attend Warwickshire College in Rugby.

The college report that she arrived at the site in Technology Drive at 10.15am but she has not been seen or heard from since.

Courtney is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of slim build, with shoulder length light brown hair and brown eyes.

She wears glasses and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black cardigan with hood, black patent pumps and was carrying a purple satchel bag.

As time passes since she was last seen, officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen her or who has any information to come forward.

Anyone who sees Courtney or has any information about her whereabouts should call Warwickshire Police on 101 or the Missing People Charity on 116 000.