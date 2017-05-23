Police appeal for help to find missing Warwick woman

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the well being of 24 year-old Lisa Bartlett from Warwick.

She was last seen in the area of Welford Green today (May 23) at about 11.55am.

Lisa is described as white with dyed red hair, approximately 5ft 2ins tall with a stocky build.

Lisa was last seen wearing a pink crop top, blue shorts with black leggings and wearing blue ballerina type shoes.

Officers have asked people in the Warwick, Leamington and Stratford and surrounding areas to report any sightings of Lisa by calling 101 and using the reference number 162 230517