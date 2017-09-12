Police appealing for help in locating lost medication in Rugby

Police are appealing for help from the public in locating medication that has been lost in Rugby.

The single box of medication is believed to have been misplaced somewhere between Rugby police station and Rugby town centre around 2pm on today (Tuesday 12 September).

Officers are keen to locate the tablets as they could be harmful taken by someone for whom they are not intended.

Anyone who finds the bag is asked to hand it into a nearby pharmacy, medical centre or police station so the medication can be correctly and safely disposed of.