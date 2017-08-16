Police appealing for help in locating wanted Rugby man

Have your say

Police are appealing for help in locating a wanted man from Rugby.

Clive Francis, 50, is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at Warwick Crown Court in January 2017 having been charged with possession and production of cannabis.

He also failed to appear at Leamington Magistrates’ Court in June last year for driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance.

Clive is described as black, of average build, with short black shaved hair.

He has a one inch scar below his right eye and a one inch scar below his left eye.

He is thought to have connections to the Rugby and Coventry areas.

Anyone who has seen Clive or knows of his whereabouts should call Warwickshire Police on 101.