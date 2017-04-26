Police appealing for information after spate of cars thefts near Rugby

Police are appealing for information after three vehicles were stolen from homes near Rugby.

In the last few days there have been three reports of car key thefts, which resulted in the vehicles being stolen.

The first incident (Incident number 121 of April 23) at some time during Saturday evening going into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Thieves gained access to a home in Monks Road in Binley Woods through an insecure window.

Once they were inside they stole two pushbikes, an Apple IPod and the keys to a Mercedes vehicle, which they then used to drive the vehicle away.

The second break-in (incident number 105 of April 24) happened between 9.50am and 10.30am on Monday.

Thieves smashed a small window in a front door of a home in School Street in Wolston.

After gaining access they stole the keys to a VW Golf vehicle, which they then used to steal the car.

The third incident (incident number 38 of April 24) happened at some point during Sunday evening going into Monday morning, where intruders gained access to a home in Foxwood Road in Binley Woods.

After gaining access from the rear patio doors they searched the home before taking keys to an Audi vehicle. They then made off with the vehicle.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information about the thefts to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting the incident number given above.

Alternatively information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.