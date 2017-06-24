Police appealing for witnesses after series of incidents in Rugby area

Police are appealing for witnesses after a series of incidents in the Rugby area yesterday (Friday) and early this morning (Saturday).

It was reported to the police that around 11:15pm last night (Friday, June 23), two offenders were seen attempting to break in to a premises on Railway Terrace.

They were disturbed by a light when attempting to open shutters and left the scene in a dark coloured 4x4 type vehicle.

Police then received a report shortly before 11:30pm that a dark coloured 4x4 type vehicle had been in collision with a business premises on Hillmorton Road and had then made off, causing significant damage.

It is believed that an attempt was made to take a till from the premises.

The vehicle is then believed to have been involved in a third incident, shortly before 12:15am, where a vehicle was used to try and gain access to a petrol station on Church Road, Shilton and an attempt was made to take a till from the scene.

At around 12:15am a vehicle suspected of involvement in the incidents was sighted by officers on Wood Lane, Shilton, travelling in the Coventry direction.

The vehicle failed to stop for officers and following a short pursuit the occupants of the vehicle then left the scene on foot.

Detective Inspector Jon Belcher of Warwickshire Police said: “We understand the damage caused by these types of incident can be devastating for local businesses, and we want to reassure those affected that we are following all lines of enquiry to make sure those responsible are brought to justice.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle described driving in a suspicious or erratic way in the Rugby area, or who has other information believed to be linked to these incidents.

“Please call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 479 of Friday 23 June.

A 26-year-old man from Coventry has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, aggravated taking of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, and is currently in custody.