Police continue to search for wanted Rugby man

Warwickshire Police are appealing to the public again for help to help trace a man from Rugby who is wanted on warrant.

Nathan Douglas, 27, of Howkins Road, is wanted on warrant after he failed to appear at Warwick Crown Court on October.

Douglas is charged with possession with intent to supply class B controlled drug Cannabis, dangerous driving, driving with no insurance, failing to provide a specimen for analysis & driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Anyone who has seen Douglas or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers.org.uk