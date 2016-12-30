Police discover 200 suspected cannabis plants in Rugby

Police discover 200 suspected cannabis plants at property in Rugby.

On Wednesday at around 1.20pm police officers from Rugby Town North Safer Neighbourhood Team went to an address on Abbey Street after receiving information relating to the suspected production of drugs.

On arrival, approximately 200 plants, believed to be mature cannabis plants, were discovered at the property.

No arrests have been made at this stage and officers have been conducting house to house enquiries in the area as part of their investigations.

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 161 of 28 December.