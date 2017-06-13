Police keep kids safe in cars at Elliott’s Field

Police cars and motorcycles proved a magnet for children at Elliott’s Field Shopping Park as officers gave parents advice on child car seats.

While parents took advice from officers, youngsters had great fun dressing up in police gear and looking at the police cars and motorcycles.

The event was part of Special Constables Weekend on June 3 and 4, when ‘specials’ around the country engaged in community activities and highlighted the work they do.

PC James Graham said: “We had the opportunity to engage with children and parents regarding child car seat safety using equipment donated by BV Commercials, Warwickshire County Council Road Safety Club & child car seat manufacturers.

“The event was very well attended and parents told us that they appreciated the advice and the opportunity to have their car seats checked by our newly qualified staff.

“We would like to thank Elliott’s Field for hosting us and look forward to running more events in partnership.”