Police name man found dead in Rugby

Police have identified the man found dead in Rugby.

He has been named as 62-year-old Rugby resident Michal Kuczera, originally from Poland.

Officers were called to Avon Court in Avon Street, Rugby on Wednesday, 22 November

The man's death is being treated as unexplained.

A post-mortem examination has taken place and further tests are required to establish the exact cause of death.

Michal's next of kin has been notified and have requested their privacy is respected at this time.

Police continue their investigation after a woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder was released with no further action to be taken.

Detective inspector Paul Thompson said: "A detailed investigation into the circumstances of Michal's death is ongoing.

"I would like to hear from anyone who knew Michal or saw him between 1pm on Sunday 19 November and 10.30am on Wednesday 22 November. We're especially keen to speak to anyone from the Polish community who knew him.

"There remains a police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns or information is encouraged to speak to officers or contact us."

If you can help, please call the incident room on Telephone number 01788 853956 or 101 quoting incident number 118 of 22 November 2017.

Email: OperationVERDITE@warwickshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org