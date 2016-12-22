Police release CCTV after bank card stolen in Rugby

Police have released CCTV images after a bank card was stolen in Rugby.

The police have released the CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.

Photo by Warwickshire Police

Between December 6 and December 16, a bank card was stolen from an elderly lady in Rugby.

At approximately 5.25pm on Friday December 16 the bank card was used to purchase goods from Currys in Rugby.

On Saturday December 17, a further attempt to use the card was made at Mercia Jewellers in Coventry but the payment was declined.

The card has now been blocked and retained by a cash machine.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV footage to assist them with their enquiries.

If you recognise the man or have any information that could assist with the investigation call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 197 of 17 December 2016.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously at Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or via their website by clicking here.