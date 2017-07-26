Police release CCTV image after wallet stolen in Rugby nightclub

Warwickshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a wallet was stolen in Rugby.

The wallet was stolen from a nightclub in the High Street in the early hours of Monday, May 29.

It is believed that a debit card from the wallet has been used in several stores across Rugby and police would like to speak to the man pictured as he may have valuable information that can assist the investigation.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 and quote incident number 469 of 31 May.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org