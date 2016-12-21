Police release CCTV images after a theft in Rugby

Police have released CCTV images after a theft in Rugby.

The police have released the images following an incident that took place on Thursday December 15.

Photo by Warwickshire Police

At around 2pm a bicycle was removed from outside St Andrews Parish Church on Church Street.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured as he could have important information about the incident.

If anyone has any information or if they recognise the person in the images contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 185 of 15 December.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or using their anonymous online form by clicking here.